VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN FATAL NORTH SIOUX CITY CRASH

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED AN ELK POINT MAN WHO DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 29 IN NORTH SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 69-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM CHICOINE WAS THE DRIVER OF A FORD ESCAPE NORTHBOUND ON I-29 THAT WAS SLOWED BY CONGESTED TRAFFIC ENTERING A CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

CHICOINE’S VEHICLE WAS REAR ENDED BY A LEXUS, TRAVELING THE SAME DIRECTION AT HIGHWAY SPEEDS, CAUSING THE ESCAPE TO ENTER THE MEDIAN AND ROLL OVER.

HE DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE CRASH.

THE LEXUS, DRIVEN BY 57-YEAR-OLD DAVID JONES OF SIOUX FALLS, WENT ACROSS THE SOUTHBOUND LANE AND STRUCK A FENCE IN THE WEST DITCH.

JONES SUFFERED SERIOUS, NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.