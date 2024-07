ATTENDANCE AT THE JUST CONCLUDED 2024 PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR EXCEEDED LAST YEAR.

A TOTAL OF 125,700 PEOPLE WAS TABULATED FOR THE 2024 VERSION OF THE FIVE BEST DAYS OF SUMMER.

FAIR BOARD PRESIDENT JOHN AHLERS SAYS RAIN HAMPERED SUNDAY’S ATTENDANCE, BUT THE MOISTURE LET UP BEFORE EVENING, AND CROWDS SWELLED THE FAIRGROUNDS:

SUNDAY’S FINAL DAY SAW 27,600 VISITORS.