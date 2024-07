THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE RESUMES ITS SPECIAL SESSION ON TUESDAY AT 9 A.M. AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS SET A GOAL FOR STATE SENATORS TO REDUCE PROPERTY TAXES BY 50 PERCENT.

TO DO THAT, LAWMAKERS WILL NEED TO PLACE A CAP ON LOCAL SPENDING AND APPROVE A SALES TAX ON SOME ITEMS THAT ARE CURRENTLY EXEMPT FROM A SALES TAX.

FOOD AND MEDICINE ALONG WITH SERVICES OR GOODS PROVIDED THROUGH NONPROFITS WOULD NOT BE TAXED.

TUESDAY WILL BE THE 4TH DAY OF THE SPECIAL SESSION.