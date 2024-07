MEDITATION EVENT TO BENEFIT FLOOD VICTIMS

A NUMBER OF SIOUXLAND HEALING PRACTITIONERS ARE COMING TOGETHER TO BENEFIT THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND THIS WEEK FOLLOWING THE RECENT FLOODING.

AT LEAST 6 DIFFERENT ORGINIZATIONS ARE HOSTING AN EVENT AT THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES IN DAKOTA DUNES, WHERE THEY WILL BE OFFERING FREE WILL RELAXING CARE SERVICES LIKE SOUND BATHS, MEDITATION, REIKI ENERGY, AND HEALING.

DEBBIE LACROIX OF THE EXPANSION CENTER, ONE OF THE ORGINAZATIONS PLANNING THE EVENT, SAYS IT IS BEING HELD TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND AND TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY.

ATTENDEES OF THE EVENT ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING THEIR OWN YOGA MATS OR LAWN CHAIRS.

LACROIX SAYS THE COMMUNITY NIGHT OF RELIEF AND RELAXATION IS TUESDAY, JULY 30TH AT 6:00 PM AT THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES IN DAKOTA DUNES.

THOSE ATTENDING ARE ASKED TO MAKE A FREE WILL DONATION FOR THE FLOOD VICTIMS.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THEIR WEBSITE AT EXPANSION DASH CENTER DOT NET SLASH WORKSHOPS.