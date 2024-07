HONOR FLIGHT FUNDRAISER UNDERWAY AT WOODBURY FAIRGROUNDS

YOU CAN STOP BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR BEFORE IT OPENS THIS WEEK AND EAT A MEAL TO BENEFIT NEXT SPRING’S HONOR FLIGHT FOR SIOUX CITY AREA VETERANS.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH SAYS THE CONGREGATION AND VOLUNTEERS ARE SERVING MEALS AND SELLING PIES THERE MONDAY UNTIL 7 P.M. AND AGAIN ON TUESDAY AT THE MOVILLE FAIRGROUNDS TO RAISE MONEY FOR LOCAL VETERANS TO VISIT THE MILITARY MEMORIALS IN WASHINGTON D.C:

HONORFLIGHT4 OC……….TOWARDS THE FLIGHT. :23

ALL THE FOOD FOR THE EFFORT HAS BEEN DONATED BY LOCAL BUSINESSES AND CHURCH MEMBERS.

REDEEMER LUTHERAN RAISED $21-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE EFFORT BY HOSTING MEALS LAST OCTOBER.