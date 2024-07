DORDT UNIVERSITY TO HOST AG RECOVERY CENTER ON TUESDAY

DORDT UNIVERSITY WILL BE THE HOST SITE FOR A ONE-DAY AGRICULTURE RECOVERY CENTER IN SIOUX COUNTY ON TUESDAY.

STATE, FEDERAL AND LOCAL AGENCIES, IN CONJUNCTION WITH FARM INDUSTRY GROUPS, WILL TAKE PART IN THE WALK-THROUGH EVENT, DESIGNED AS A RESOURCE FAIR TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON ADDRESSING RURAL NEEDS NOT COVERED BY STANDARD PROGRAMS OFFERED BY FEMA OR THE STATE OF IOWA TO RECOVER FROM FLOOD AND STORM DAMAGE.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM NOON UNTIL 8 P.M.AT DORDT UNIVERSITY’S AGRICULTURE STEWARDSHIP BUILDING

LOCATED AT 3648 HIGHWAY 75 IN SIOUX CENTER.