BRIAN FREEMAN – Robert Ludlum’s THE BOURNE SHADOW: A Jason Bourne Novel

Author: Brian Freeman

Book: Robert Ludlum’s THE BOURNE SHADOW: A Jason Bourne Novel

Publishing: G.P. Putnam’s Sons (July 16, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

When secrets from Bourne’s past come to light, he may be the next thing that’s buried in this latest entry in the legendary

New York Times

bestselling series.

It’s been over a decade since Nash Rollins recruited a brilliant, talented, but disaffected young man named David Webb to join Treadstone. Webb became the agent known as Cain—and later took on the identity of Jason Bourne.

That violent winter—which included Cain’s first mission for Treadstone—was also a story of betrayal in ways that David never knew. So after the injury that erased Bourne’s whole life, Nash lied about the circumstances of David’s recruitment to Treadstone. He was afraid that learning the truth might drive Bourne out of the agency forever.

But now, when Bourne meets a woman who recognizes him as David Webb, the secrets of those days begin to come out—and Bourne is forced to confront the dangerous ghosts of a past he doesn’t even remember.