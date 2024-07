FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 6:30 P.M. SUNDAY

.FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WOODBURY AND NORTHEASTERN DAKOTA COUNTIES…

AT 403 PM CDT, THE PUBLIC REPORTED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1.5 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING.

SEVERAL FLOODED ROADWAYS WERE REPORTED ACROSS THE SIOUX CITY METRO INCLUDING HIGHWAY 75 NEAR THE PULASKI PARK LITTLE LEAGUE FIELDS.

SOME OF THE FIELDS WERE COMPLETELY FLOODED AS OF 4:30 P.M.

POLICE ALSO REPORTED STORM SEWERS BACKING UP AND MANHOLE COVERS TEMPORARILY OFF BECAUSE OF THE AMOUNT OF RAIN THAT QUICKLY FELL.

LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE… SIOUX CITY, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SERGEANT BLUFF AND DAKOTA CITY.