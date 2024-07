BODY RECOVERED FROM FLOYD RIVER IN SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A MALE WHOSE BODY WAS DISCOVERED IN THE FLOYD RIVER JUST AFTER 11:30 SUNDAY MORNING.

POLICE RECEIVED A CALL FROM SOMEONE WHO SAW WHAT THEY THOUGHT WAS A BODY FLOATING IN THE FLOYD RIVER NEAR HIGHWAY 75 AND OUTER DRIVE NORTH.

RESPONDING OFFICERS CONFIRMED THAT IT WAS IN FACT A DEAD BODY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE, ASSISTED WITH REMOVING THE MALE BODY FROM THE WATER.

POLICE WERE ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE NEXT OF KIN OF THE VICTIM SO HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.