MIRACLE RIDERS HEAD NORTH TO ALASKA

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS HEADED OUT ON THEIR 9TH RIDE FOR MIRACLES SATURDAY MORNING TO RAISE FUNDS FOR LOCAL CHILDREN HELPED BY THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S..

THIS YEAR THE MOTORCYCLE RIDERS WILL TRAVEL ALL THE WAY TO SKAGWAY ALASKA AND BACK OVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.

THIS YEAR’S GOAL IS TO RAISE $50,000 TO PROVIDE FOR A NEW PEDIATRIC SAFE ROOM IN THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S.

THEIR TRIP WILL COVER OVER 6,000 MILES OVER 15 DAYS, PASSING THROUGH CANADA AND THE CANADIAN ROCKY MOUNTAINS ON THEIR WAY UP TO ALASKA.

THE ROUTE BACK WILL TAKE THEM DOWN THE WESTERN MOST ROAD OF BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA, RE-ENTERING THE US IN THE VANCOUVER/SEATTLE AREA, BEFORE THEY TURN EAST TOWARDS HOME.

THE ROUTE HOME WILL TAKE THEM THROUGH THE NORTH CASCADES, YELLOWSTONE, BEARTOOTH PASS, THE BIG HORNS AND THE BLACK HILLS.

YOU MAY ALSO FOLLOW THEM ONLINE AT MIRACLERIDERS.COM OR ON FACEBOOK AT SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS.