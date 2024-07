WESTERN IOWA TECH SETTLES 2ND J-1 VISA PROGRAM LAWSUIT

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE HAS VOTED TO APPROVE THE TERMS OF THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEN STUDENTS FROM BRAZIL WHO SUED THE SCHOOL OVER THEIR ALLEGED MISTREATMENT TREATMENT IN A JOB TRAINING PROGRAM.

DR. TERRY MURRELL IS THE, PRESIDENT OF WITCC:

THE TEN STUDENTS WILL BE PAIDD A COMBINED TOTAL OF $2.3 MILLION IN THE SETTLEMENT.

THE STUDENTS HAD PARTICIPATED IN THE COLLEGE’S NOW DEFUNCT J-1 VISA PROGRAM IN 2019.

THE BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY APPROVED A SIMILAR SETTLEMENT TO RESOLVE A LAWSUIT FILED BY STUDENTS FROM CHILE FOR THREE MILLION DOLLARS IN THE SAME PROGRAM.

DR. MURRELL ACKNOWLEDGES THE PROGRAM DID NOT LIVE UP TO THE COLLEGE’S HIGH STANDARDS OR MEET THE STUDENTS’ EXPECTATIONS:

THE DECISION TO SETTLE WAS BASED ON FINANCIAL CONSIDERATIONS ALONE.

THE SCHOOL ANTICIPATES ITS INSURANCE PROVIDER WILL COVER MOST, IF NOT ALL OF THE SETTLEMENT AMOUNTS.

Sheila Brummer for Radio Iowa