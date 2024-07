SUSPECT CHARGED IN DOUBLE TRAFFIC FATALITY ACCIDENT

THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK THAT STRUCK A VOLKSWAGEN LAST SUNDAY NIGHT AT THE INTERSECTION OF WEST 3RD AND REBECCA STREETS AND RESULTED IN THE DEATHS OF TWO PEOPLE IN THAT CAR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE CASE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 27-YEAR-OLD KENRY SILAS OF SIOUX CITY.IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE, SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

THE DRIVER OF THE VOLKSWAGEN,, 51-YEAR-OLD SANDRO SANCHEZ MENDEZ OF SIOUX CITY; AND A PASSENGER, 39-YEAR-OLD SUSANA ESTRADA MOLINA OF SIOUX CITY, DIED FROM INJURIES IN THAT ACCIDENT..

SILAS WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN THE ACCIDENT WHICH ALSO RESULTED IN INJURIES TO TWO OTHER PEOPLE IN THE CAR AND A PASSENGER IN HIS VEHICLE.

SILAS WAS RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL FRIDAY AND IMMEDIATELY ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SILAS WAS INTOXICATED WITH ALCOHOL AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT, AND WAS DRIVING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $150,000 BOND.