FATAL I-29 CRASH IN NORTH SIOUX CITY

ONE MAN HAS DIED AND ANOTHER WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 29 IN NORTH SIOUX CITY AROUND 1:45 FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF A 2020 FORD ESCAPE WAS NORTHBOUND ON I-29 AND WAS SLOWED BY CONGESTED TRAFFIC ENTERING A CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

THE DRIVER OF A 2013 LEXUS, TRAVELING THE SAME DIRECTION AT HIGHWAY SPEEDS, COLLIDED WITH THE REAR OF THE ESCAPE, CAUSING IT TO ENTER THE MEDIAN AND ROLL OVER.

THE LEXUS WENT ACROSS THE SOUTHBOUND LANE AND COLLIDED WITH A FENCE IN THE WEST DITCH.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE TRANSPORTED TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WHERE THE 69-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE ESCAPE PASSED AWAY FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE 57-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE LEXUS SUFFERED SERIOUS, NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THE PEOPLE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.