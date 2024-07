2ND PERSON CHARGED IN MURDER OF JORDAN BEARDSHEAR

A SECOND PERSON HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN IN APRIL OF 2023.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED REYNA CASTELLANOS ON THURSDAY AND SHE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ACCESSORY TO MURDER.AND OTHER COUNTS IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR.

REYNA’S HUSBAND, 39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES OF SIOUX CITY, IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS IN UNION COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA IN JORDAN BEARDSHEAR’S DEATH AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

POLICE CLAIM REYNA LIED ABOUT HER HUSBAND’S INVOLVEMENT IN THE KILLING WHEN THEY INTERVIEWED HER A FEW DAYS AFTER BEARDSHEAR’S DEATH, AND THAT SHE AND HELPED HIM ESCAPE TO MEXICO.

RECORDINGS OF CELL PHONE CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN REYNA AND HER HUSBAND WERE OBTAINED AS CASE EVIDENCE.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES AND BEARDSHEAR HAD A CHILD TOGETHER AND WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP.

ALREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS CURRENTLY BEHIND BARS AND IS AWAITING TRIAL.IN SOUTH DAKOTA.