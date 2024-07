SIOUX COUNTY AG OPERATION TO BE HONORED

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG WILL PRESENT THE WERGIN GOOD FARM NEIGHBOR AWARD TO BRUCE AND DEB DOOYEMA OF SIOUX COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY.

THE PRESENTATION WILL TAKE PLACE AT 11 A.M. AT THE SIOUX CENTER AMBULANCE GARAGE.

CENTER FRESH EGG FARM TODAY INCLUDES MORE THAN 4 MILLION EGG LAYING HENS, BUT BRUCE DOOYEMA’S START IN THE BUSINESS AS A SEVENTH GRADER WAS FAR MORE MODEST.

IN 1978, HE ASKED HIS PARENTS FOR CHICKENS AS A SUMMER PROJECT.

THE INITIAL GROUP OF 24 CHICKENS, CARED FOR BY BRUCE AND HIS BROTHERS IGNITED A FAMILY PASSION FOR POULTRY THAT HAS GROWN OVER THE LAST FOUR DECADES.

TODAY, CENTER FRESH IS MADE UP OF 15 OWNERS, ALL OF WHOM WERE SMALLER SCALE PRODUCERS THAT CAME TOGETHER TO COMBINE THEIR SKILLS AND RESOURCES.