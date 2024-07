RAGBRAI RIDERS PEDAL EAST ACROSS IOWA

THOUSANDS OF BICYCLISTS MADE THEIR WAY FROM RED OAK TO ATLANTIC DURING DAY TWO OF THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

GAIL TISCH FROM WISCONSIN SAYS IT’S HARD TO DESCRIBE RAGBRAI TO PEOPLE WHO AREN’T PART OF IT.

SURREAL1 OC….LOTS TO SEE :13

JOHN SNIDARICH OF MINNESOTA SAYS FOOD’S GREAT, BUT IT’S THE PEOPLE THAT MAKE THE RIDE WHAT IT IS.

SURREAL2 OC….IT’S FANTASTIC :05

TODAY (TUESDAY) IS DAY THREE OF RAGRAI. THE 82-MILE ROUTE RUNS FROM ATLANTIC TO WINTERSET.

RADIO IOWA/Photo logo courtesy RAGBRAI