PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR ROUND BARN TO FEATURE AG TECH

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR BEGINS WEDNESDAY IN LE MARS AND THE ROUND BARN IS ALWAYS A KEY ATTRACTION THERE.

JANELLE JOHNSON OF THE LE MARS CHAMBER AG COMMITTEE SAYS THE THEME FOR THE BARN THIS YEAR IS TECHNOLOGY:

THE LATEST TECHNOLOGIES HAVE ADDED ANOTHER LAYER OF INNOVATION TO FARMING.

THE NEWEST TECHNOLOGIES ARE USED AS DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS IN AREA FIELDS.

ON DISPLAY AT THE ROUND BARN THIS YEAR ARE A TRACTOR CAB SIMULATOR, A DRONE DISPLAY, AND A SELF-PROPELLED BALER.

ANOTHER STAPLE OF THE ROUND BARN, A MODEL FARM IMPLEMENT DISPLAY, WILL ALSO BE ON HAND.

THE CHAMBER WILL HOST AN AG COMMITTEE COFFEE TODAY PREVIEW THE DISPLAY.