IOWA FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL TO BECOME LAW NEXT MONDAY

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS OVERRULED AND DENIED PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S PETITION FOR A REHEARING. ON THE STATE’S FETAL HEARTBEAT LAW REGARDING ABORTION.

THE CASE WAS RETURNED TO DISTRICT COURT WHERE THE INJUNCTION AGAINST THE FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL WILL BE LIFTED, MAKING IT LAW ON MONDAY, JULY 29TH AT 8 A.M.

THE LAW BARS ABORTION IN IOWA AFTER A FETAL HEARTBEAT IS DETECTED–USUALLY AFTER ABOUT SIX WEEKS OF PREGNANCY.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING THE RULING “A VICTORY FOR LIFE” AND SAYS “THERE IS NOTHING MORE SACRED AND NO CAUSE MORE WORTHY THAN PROTECTING INNOCENT UNBORN LIVES.”