GRASSLEY & FISCHER SAY MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE AS SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

GRASSLEY & FISCHER SAY MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE AS SECRET SERVICE...

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP CAST MAJOR DOUBT ON SECRET SERVICE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES.

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR KIMBERLY CHEATLE RESIGNED TODAY (TUESDAY), SAYING SHE TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE SECURITY LAPSE.

NEBRASKA SENATOR DEB FISCHER RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING ” CHEATLE HAS RIGHTLY RESIGNED FOLLOWING HER ORGANIZATION’S UTTER FAILURE TO PROTECT PRESIDENT TRUMP. HOWEVER, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STILL DESERVE TO KNOW WHY THAT FAILURE WAS SO COMPLETE, AS WELL AS WHAT CHANGES WILL BE MADE TO STOP FUTURE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS.

