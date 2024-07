COMMENTS WANTED ON PLAN TO REMOVE COLLAPSED NSC RAILROAD BRIDGE

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IS ASKING FOR PUBLIC COMMENT REGARDING THEIR PLAN TO REMOVE THE COLLAPSED RAILROAD BRIDGE FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER AT NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE CENTER OF THE BRIDGE COLLAPSED ON JUNE 23RD BECAUSE OF SEVERE FLOODING ON THE RIVER AND THE SPAN HAS BEEN IN THE WATER SINCE THAT TIME.

THE CORPS AND BURLINGTON NORTHERN PROPOSE TO CONSTRUCT TEMPORARY ACCESS FOR BRIDGE REMOVAL ACTIVITIES THROUGH THE NORTH SIOUX CITY RIGHT BANK LEVEE ON THE WEST SIDE; AND SEPARATELY CONSTRUCT TEMPORARY ACCESS ON THE EAST SIDE.

THE EFFORT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE UP TO SIX WEEKS TO COMPLETE.

PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED PLAN ARE BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE NEXT 15 DAYS.

A LINK TO PLAN IS BELOW:

https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll15/id/6237

Photo courtesy SD Civil Air Patrol & SD Emergency Management