ARNOLD’S PARK TO HOST BENEFIT FOR SPENCER FLOOD VICTIMS

THE MANAGERS OF ARNOLD’S PARK IN THE IOWA GREAT LAKES HAVE SET A 50-THOUSAND DOLLAR GOAL FOR A BENEFIT CONCERT TO HELP SPENCER RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY FLOODING.

JON PAUSLEY IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE PARK, WHICH IS ON THE SHORE OF WEST LAKE OKOBOJI.

ARNOLDS1

OC……….NEIGHBORS TO THE SOUTH.” :15

THE CONCERT WILL BE HELD THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON, JULY 28TH.

PAUSLEY SAYS SEVERAL LOCAL MUSICIANS HAVE VOLUNTEERED TO PERFORM, INCLUDING TWO MUSICIANS FROM SPENCER.

ARNOLDS2 OC…….COST THAT DAY.” :12

SPENCER RESIDENTS MAY REGISTER THIS WEEK AT THE SPENCER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOR FREE ARNOLD’S PARK ADMISSION ON SUNDAY AND THE FREE LUNCH.

FUNDS RAISED AT SUNDAY’S EVENT WILL BE DONATED TO THE SPENCER CHAMBER FOUNDATION.

RADIO IOWA/File photo