VANDALS DAMAGE NEW AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK

VANDALS DAMAGED THE NEW ADDITION TO SIOUX CITY’S CHRIS LARSEN PARK OVER THE WEEKEND.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS GRAFFITTI WAS PAINTED ONTO SIDEWALKS ALL OVER THE EAST END OF THE PARK:

SALVATORE SAYS SEVERAL SUSPECTS WERE INVOLVED, AND HE HOPES TO HAVE THEM IDENTIFIED SOON:

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THEY ARE WORKING TO FIND THOSE SUSPECTS:

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE VANDALISM AND SUSPECTS IS ASKED TO CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.