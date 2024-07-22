GPAC Announces Launch of the GPAC Network

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced on Monday the launch of the GPAC Network, powered by Hudl TV. The GPAC Network will be the centralized streaming home of all GPAC events.

Viewers can access all GPAC content throughout the at www.GPACNetwork.com, the GPAC iOS and Android mobile apps, as well as the GPAC Smart TV Apps (OTT) on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

The GPAC also announced Dakota MAC, a Division of First Dakota National Bank, as the official presenting sponsor the GPAC Network.

“This is a momentous day for the GPAC and our membership,” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “We are tremendously excited to grow our exposure through the GPAC Network for our student-athletes and members of the league. The GPAC Network allows more viewers to see the great things happening in GPAC Nation and enjoy our contests across multiple media platforms.”

“We also are excited to partner with Dakota MAC as our presenting sponsor,” added Westra. “Dakota MAC fits our footprint, and we appreciate their willingness to help see this project to completion. I also want to thank Riverfront Broadcasting for their assistance in the development of this project.”

Live games and events in the GPAC will begin streaming on the GPAC Network this August as the league begins its 25th Anniversary Season.

How to Watch the GPAC Network:

Website

First, navigate to GPACNetwork.com. GPACNetwork.com is the new home of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Network powered by Hudl TV.

Once you find your school, click on it to access your school’s dedicated page. You can tune in to live and past broadcasts on that page.

Mobile Apps

Download the GPAC Network from the App Store on your Apple or Android device.

Once the app has been downloaded, go to your device’s home screen and open the app.

Then scroll down to find your school under the schools section. Click into your school to access upcoming and past broadcasts.

You can also use the favorites tab at the bottom of the screen to select a favorite school or schools.

Smart TV’s

The GPAC Network app is supported on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.

Once the app has been downloaded, go to your device’s home screen and open the app.

Then scroll to find the schools’ tab and edit which schools you would like to see show up on your app’s Home Page.

About Hudl:

As a global leader in performance analysis technology, Hudl helps more than 200K sports teams—from grassroots to the pros—prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. A complete suite of video and data products ensures coaches have the insights they need and athletes get the shot they deserve. 6M users across 40+ sports use Hudl’s best-in-class software, hardware and services, including online coaching tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, livestreaming, wearables, analytics, professional consultation and more. Learn more at www.hudl.com.

About Dakota MAC:

Dakota MAC is named after Farmer MAC, a 1988 Congress-created company option for community banks to offer long-term fixed rate loans. MAC stands for Mortgage Agricultural Company. Since 1993, Dakota MAC has built a portfolio of over $480 million in secondary market loans. Dakota MAC is a division of First Dakota National Bank.

About the GPAC:

Founded in 2000, the Great Plains Athletic Conference is home to 12 NAIA private faith-based institutions, in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. The GPAC sponsors 22 championship sports and is committed to Academic and Athletic Excellence.