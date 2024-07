185TH AIR GUARD HONORED BY SC ROTARY CLUB

THE WING COMMANDER OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING SPOKE AT THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB’S NOON LUNCHEON MONDAY, AND RECEIVED AN UNEXPECTED SURPRISE AT THE END OF THE MEETING.

COLONEL SONYA MORRISON SPOKE ABOUT THE 185TH’S MISSION AND THE IMPACT IT HAS HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

AT THE END OF HER PRESENTATION, SHE WAS PRESENTED THE 2024 KEYWAY AWARD FROM THE ROTARY CLUB FOR THE 185TH’S ECONOMIC IMPACT AND EFFECT IN THE GREATER SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY:

SCGUARD1 OC…….. ALL OF OUR MEMBERS. :20

THE 185TH HAS CONTINUED TO GROW, WITH UPGRADES TO EXISTING BUILDINGS AND PLANS TO MODERNIZE THE HANGARS AND REBUILD THE OLD RUNWAYS:

SCGUARD2 OC……….TO SERVE HERE. :20

THE 185TH HAS NEARLY A THOUSAND MEMBERS SERVING EITHER ON A FULL OR PART TIME BASIS, AND IS ONE OF THE SIOUXLAND AREA’S BIGGEST EMPLOYERS

COLONEL MORRISON SAYS RECRUITING NEW MEMBERS HAS BEEN GOING WELL:

SCGUARD3 OC……..APPRECIATIVE OF IT. :23

MORRISON HAS SERVED AS THE WING COMMANDER OF THE 185TH SINCE AUGUST OF 2022.

Photo by 185th ANG