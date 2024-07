STATE LEGISLATOR CONTINUES TO DRAW CROWDS AS STAR PITCHER IN SIOUX CITY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN TOOK THE MOUND SATURDAY NIGHT BEFORE A LOUD HOME CROWD AT LEWIS & CLARK PARK, AND PITCHED THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS TO A 3-2 WIN AND DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP OF THE SIOUX FALLS CANARIES.

THE 44-YEAR-OLD SCHOLTEN IS NOW 3-0 AS A STARTING PITCHER FOR SIOUX CITY, WHO WENT 5 AND A THIRD INNINGS WITH HIS DAD JIM AND SEVERAL OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS WATCHING:

BEATING THE TOP TEAM IN THE LEAGUE AND HOLDING THEM TO TWO RUNS TO GET TO 3-0 CAME AFTER SCHOLTEN PUT IN A FULL WEEK AT HIS DAY JOB:

AFTER THE GAME ENDED SATURDAY NIGHT, OVER A HUNDRED FANS LINED UP TO GET AN AUTOGRAPH FROM SIOUX CITY BASEBALL’S NEW DRAWING CARD:

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE AND THE OTHER PITCHERS ON THE CLUB, WHO ARE ALL MUCH YOUNGER THAN HIM, DO WHAT THEY CAN TO HELP EACH OTHER OUT:

SCHOLTEN THREW 79 PITCHES SATURDAY NIGHT AND HAD THREE STRIKEOUTS.