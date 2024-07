BIDEN DROPS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE (Update)

PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS ANNOUNCED IN A LETTER ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS THAT HE IS ENDING HIS RE-ELECTION BID FOR A SECOND TERM AS PRESIDENT,

BIDEN’S DECISION COMES AFTER MOUNTING PRESSURE FROM MANY DEMOCRATS, INCLUDING AROUND 40 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, SAYING HE SHOULD STEP DOWN.

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RITA HART HELD A VIDEO NEWS CONFERENCE AND THANKED THE PRESIDENT SUNDAY FOR HIS SERVICE:

BIDEN SAYS IT IS IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF THE COUNTRY FOR HIM TO STEP ASIDE, AND HE IS PUTTING HIS FULL SUPPORT BEHIND VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS TO BE THE PARTY’S NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT.

HART COMMENTED ON THAT ENDORSEMENT:

REPUBLICAN NOMINEE DONALD TRUMP POSTED ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT THAT BIDEN WAS NOT FIT TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT, AND IS CERTAINLY NOT FIT TO SERVE – AND NEVER WAS.

BIDEN WILL BECOME THE FIRST PRESIDENT IN DECADES NOT TO RUN FOR A FULL SECOND TERM.

HE SAYS HE WILL ADDRESS THE COUNTRY LATER THSI WEEK TO EXPLAIN HIS DECISION.

File photo