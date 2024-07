FATAL ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 75/20 BYPASS

ONE MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A HEAD ON COLLISION BETWEEN TWO CARS EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY ON THE HIGHWAY 20/75 BYPASS AT MILE MARKER THREE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 1:30 A.M.WHEN A KIA TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH A NORTHBOUND CHRYSLER.

BOTH VEHICLES SUSTAINED SEVERE DAMAGE WITH THE MALE DRIVER OF THE KIA HAVING TO BE EXTRACTED FROM HIS VEHICLE BY SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE.

HE WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE KIA AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED.

THE ADULT FEMALE DRIVER AND ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE CHRYSLER WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT AND TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THEIR NAMES ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.