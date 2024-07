YANKTON CRASH VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE TWO DRIVERS INVOLVED IN A FATAL INJURY CRASH THAT HAPPENED TUESDAY MORNING NEAR YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 30-YEAR-OLD ANDREW KOTALIK DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED

WHEN HIS CAR COLLIDED WITH AN ONCOMING VEHICLE AROUND 5:30 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 50, SEVEN MILES WEST OF YANKTON.

INVESTIGATORS SAY KOTALIK STRUCK A DEAD DEER LAYING IN HIS LANE, LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE, ENTERED THE EASTBOUND LANE AND COLLIDED WITH AN ONCOMING CAR, RESULTING IN BOTH VEHICLES ENDING UP IN A DITCH.

THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND CAR, 52-YEAR-OLD DOUGLAS ZIMMERMAN OF TABOR, SOUTH DAKOTA, SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

BOTH WERE WEARING THEIR SEATBELTS AND BOTH WERE DRIVING CHEVY COBALTS.