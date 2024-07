SOFTWARE GLITCH AFFECTING MANY IOWA AGENCIES

STATE OFFICIALS SAY THE WORLDWIDE TECHNOLOGY OUTAGE HAS AFFECTED ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF THE ELECTRONIC DEVICES USED IN STATE AGENCIES.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

GLITCH OC…SOQ. :26

IOWA D-O-T OFFICIALS SAY THE I-T OUTAGE HAS AFFECTED THEIR ABILITY TO ISSUE DRIVER’S LICENSES, VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS AND SOME D-O-T SERVICES PROVIDED TO THE TRUCKING INDUSTRY.

****UPDATE****

FRIDAY AFTERNOON, GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED THAT IOWA’S CRITICAL I-T SYSTEMS HAD BEEN RESTORED AND SERVICES TO IOWANS WERE RESUMED AS NORMAL

CROWDSTRIKE, A CYBERSECURITY COMPANY, HAS APOLOGIZED FOR THE OUTAGE, SAYING A SOFTWARE UPDATE USED AROUND THE WORLD HAD A GLITCH IN IT, RESULTING IN THE COMPUTER FAILURES.