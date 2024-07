REMEMBERING UNITED FLIGHT 232…35 YEARS LATER

JULY 19TH IS THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH OF UNITED FLIGHT 232 AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

THE MID AMERICAN MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION HELD AN OPEN HOUSE AND OTHER ACTIVITIES TO REMEMBER THE 112 PEOPLE WHO DIED IN THE CRASH, AS WELL AS 184 PASSENGERS AND CREW WHO SURVIVED.

KEVIN BLOSCH IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S AIR MUSEUM, AND UNDERSTANDS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE EVENTS ON JULY 19TH OF 1989:

FLIGHT ATTENDANT SUSAN WHITE WAS 26 WHEN SHE WAS WORKING ONBOARD THE DC-10 JETLINER THAT FATEFUL DAY.

WHITE RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AND REMEMBERS THE RESPONSE OF THE COMMUNITY TO HELP HER AND ALL OF THE CRASH SURVIVORS INCLUDING A LINE OF DONORS OVER TWO BLOCKS LONG AT THE BLOOD BANK AND BRIAR CLIFF COLLEGE OPENING A DORM FOR THE SURVIVORS TO TEMPORARILY STAY AT:

WHITE EVENTUALLY RETURNED TO FLYING, BUT IT WASN’T EASY:

PART OF THAT THERAPY WAS REUNIONS SHE AND THE OTHER CREW MEMBERS HELD ALMOST YEARLY, WITH SOME OF THEM TAKING PLACE IN SIOUX CITY;

WHITE AND AUTHOR MITCH SIMMONS WERE IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY TO TALK ABOUT THE COMMUNICATIONS THAT WENT ON IN THE D-C-10 BETWEEN CAPTAIN HAYNES AND THE CREW MEMBERS, AND HOW THAT SAVED LIVES.

