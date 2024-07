IOWA HOPEFUL TO RETAIN 1ST IN NATION GOP CAUCUS STATUS

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY LEADERS SAY THERE HAVE BEEN CLEAR SIGNALS THIS WEEK THAT THEIR IOWA CAUCUSES WILL BE FIRST-IN-THE-NATION AGAIN IN 2028.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN WAS CHOSEN TO DELIVER THE NOMINATING SPEECH FOR FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP AND IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD WAS CHOSEN TO PRESIDE OVER THE V-P’S NOMINATION AT THE PARTY’S NATIONAL CONVENTION.

BOBBY KAUFMANN, THE SON OF THE STATE PARTY’S CHAIRMAN, IS A SENIOR ADVISOR TO TRUMP’S REELECTION CAMPAIGN.

HE1 OC….BACKING FOR 2028 :17

STEVE SCHEFFLER — IOWA’S REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEEMAN — SAYS NATIONAL PARTY RULES APPROVED LAST WEEK KEEP THE IOWA CAUCUSES FIRST, FOLLOWED BY NEW HAMPSHIRE’S PRIMARY.

HE2 OC….TAKE US OUT :06

HE SAYS. NEARLY 30 PERCENT OF THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS ARE NEW THIS YEAR, SO SCHEFLER SAYS HE AND OTHER IOWA G-O-P LEADERS WILL BE MEETING WITH THEM TO TOUT THE CAUCUSES.

HE3 OC….OTHER DIRECTION :12

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS HAVING THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CHAIRMAN AND ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD IN PROMINENT SPEAKING ROLES THIS WEEK IS A GOOD INDICATOR IOWA’S CAUCUSES WILL REMAIN FIRST.

HE4 OC….FRONT AND CENTER :08

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE KICKED THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S CAUCUSES OUT OF THE LEAD-OFF POSITION IN 2024.

SOME IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS HAVE SAID THEY INTEND TO TRY TO GET THEIR CAUCUSES BACK IN THE FIRST VOTING SLOT FOR THE 2028 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.

RADIO IOWA