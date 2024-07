CARGILL EXPANSION PROJECT RECEIVES BOOST FROM STATE

THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED TAX BENEFITS THROUGH THE HIGH QUALITY JOBS PROGRAM FOR AN EXPANSION AT SIOUX CITY’S CARGILL PLANT LOCATED IN THE 11TH AND STEUBEN STREET AREA.

THE COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT A NEW BUILDING, MAKE UPGRADES AND ADD ADDITIONAL RAIL SERVICE TO EXPAND THEIR SOYBEAN PROCESSING CAPACITY.

THE ECONOMIC AUTHORITY BOARD AWARDED THE $26 MILLION CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROJECT THE JOB TAX BENEFITS THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO CREATE FOUR JOBS AT A QUALIFYING WAGE OF $27.07 PER HOUR.

CARGILL OFFERS FOOD AND AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS TO A GLOBAL MARKET, WITH OPERATIONS AT THEIR SIOUX CITY LOCATION.