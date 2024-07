WOODBURY COUNTY PARKS ARE MOSTLY BACK TO NORMAL AFTER FLOODING

THE COUNTY CONSERVATION DEPARTMENT SAYS ALL PARKS ARE OPEN AND THE ROADS LEADING TO THEM ARE ALSO ALL OPEN.

THE CABINS, SHELTER, AND BEACH AT LITTLE SIOUX PARK IN CORRECTIONVILLE ARE OPEN FOR RENTALS AND USAGE, BUT THE UNION BRIDGE TRAIL BETWEEN THE PARK AND CORRECTIONVILLE IS CLOSED INDEFINITELY DUE TO FLOOD DAMAGE.

AT SNYDER BEND PARK IN SALIX, THE CAMPGROUND IS OPEN AND THREE OF THE FOUR CABINS ARE OPEN FOR RENTALS.

FALCON CABIN AND THE BOAT RAMP ARE CURRENTLY STILL CLOSED.

BROWN’S LAKE/BIGELOW PARK IN SALIX AND THE SOUTHWOOD CONSERVATION AREA AT SMITHLAND BOTH HAVE NORMAL OPERATIONS.