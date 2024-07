PLYMOUTH COUNTY TO STEP UP TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT FRIDAY

FRIDAY MORNING THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL BE CONDUCTING A TARGETED TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROJECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON.

THERE WILL BE FOUR ADDITIONAL DEPUTIES PATROLLING U-S 75 AND IOWA HIGHWAY 60 ACROSS PLYMOUTH COUNTY, FOCUSING ON SPEEDING, SEATBELT USE AND DISTRACTED DRIVING.

THE GOAL IS TO INCREASE DRIVER AWARENESS ON SAFE DRIVING.

SO FAR THIS YEAR, IOWA HAS HAD 154 FATAL VEHICLE CRASHES.

IN 43% OF THEM, A SEATBELT WAS NOT USED.

THE PROJECT IS FUNDED IN PART BY A GRANT FROM THE GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY BUREAU.