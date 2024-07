NEBRASKA SPECIAL SESSION HOPES TO CUT STATE PROPERTY TAXES IN HALF

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND STATE SENATOR LOU ANN LINEHAN LAID OUT THE DETAILS OF THE PLAN TO REDUCE NEBRASKA PROPERTY TAXES BY ABOUT 50 PERCENT AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE STATE CAPITOL THURSDAY.

PILLEN HAS CALLED A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO WORK OUT HIS PROPOSAL THAT WILL CONVENE NEXT THURSDAY, JULY 25TH.

NEBPROP1 OC……….ACROSS THE RIVER. :29

SENATOR LINEHAN SAYS THE PLAN WILL PLACE A CAP ON LOCAL SPENDING:

NEBPROP2 OC……..VALUATIONS GO UP. :19

SHE SAYS MANY ITEMS NOW EXEMPT FROM SALES TAX IN THE STATE WILL BE TAXED TO MAKE UP REVENUE:

NEBPROP3 OC……..NOR WILL MEDICINE. :23

POP AND CANDY WOULD BE TAXED AND PILLEN SAYS THOSE ITEMS ARE NOT A FOOD GROUP.

THE STATE WILL ALSO PUT MORE MONEY INTO PUBLIC EDUCATION TO HELP LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

NEBPROP4 OC……..EDUCATING OUR CHILDREN. :22

HE SAYS THE PLAN IS A NET TAX DECREASE PLAN.

NEBRASKA RANKS AMONG STATES FOR HIGHEST PROPERTY TAXES IN THE NATION AND THE GOVERNOR HAS MADE TAX REFORM A CENTRAL GOAL OF HIS ADMINISTRATION.

Nebraska Public Media contributed to this story