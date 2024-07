WORK & ISSUES CONTINUE ON NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

WORK CONTINUES ON THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, BUT THE OPENING DATE APPEARS TO STILL BE SOME TIME FROM NOW.

A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT SAYS THEIR FOCUS CONTINUES TO BE WORKING WITH HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION AND GOLDBERG GROUP ON THE COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT.

THE AUTHORITY’S POSITION IS THE ADDITIONAL WORK ON THE MECHANICAL SYSTEM INVOLVING A VARIETY OF ITEMS IS DUE TO ERRORS ON THE PART OF THE MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES PROVIDED BY GOLDBERG GROUP’S ENGINEERING CONSULTANT, INTROBA.

THE EQUIPMENT HAS BEEN INSTALLED, EXCEPT FOR ONE VALVE IN ROOM 1081. THE SYSTEM IS CURRENTLY BEING BALANCED AND COMMISSIONED.

THE AUTHORITY IS WAITING ON SOLUTIONS TO SECONDARY CONTROL SOUND LEVELS AND SEISMIC BRACING APPROVED SHOP DRAWINGS.

ONCE THE SOLUTIONS ARE PROVIDED THE AUTHORITY WILL BE ABLE TO EVALUATE THE EFFECT OF THESE SOLUTIONS ON THE SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION DATE.

THE AUTHORITY AND ITS LEGAL COUNSEL CONTINUE TO ASSESS ITS ADDITIONAL COSTS AND DAMAGES ON THE PROJECT CAUSED BY WHAT THEY SAY ARE THE ACTIONS, INACTIONS, AND CONCURRENT DELAYS BY HAUSMANN, GOLDBERG AND INTROBA, AND WILL HOLD THE RESPONSIBLE PARTIES LIABLE FOR SUCH ADDITIONAL COSTS AND DAMAGES.