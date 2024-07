TWO SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING I-29 PURSUIT

TWO MALE SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A HIGH SPEED PURSUIT WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN AROUND 8:10 AM WHEN WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 141.

THE VEHICLE SLOWED, BUT REFUSED TO STOP.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE THEN LED DEPUTIES ON A HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT NORTH ON INTERSTATE 29 FROM SLOAN WITH THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND SERGEANT BLUFF POLICE SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYING STOP STICKS.

THE PURSUIT CONTINUED ON I-29 UNTIL A SHERIFF’S DEPUTY PERFORMED A SUCCESSFUL PIT TECHNIQUE TO REMOVE THE VEHICLE FROM THE HIGHWAY NEAR MILE MARKER 142.

THE TWO MALE SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED AND NARCOTICS WERE LOCATED AND SEIZED BY THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

THE DRIVER, 34-YEAR-OLD SHELTON LAPOINTE OF SIOUX CITY, IS CHARGED WITH VIOLATION OF PAROLE WARRANT, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS BARRED, FELONY ELUDING AND POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $32,000 BOND.

Photo of Martinez

THE PASSENGER, 29-YEAR-OLD RICHARD MARTINEZ, IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

HIS BOND IS TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS.