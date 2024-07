A PUBLIC COMMENT SESSION TO HELP ESTABLISH THE NEW BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DISTRICTS IN IOWA WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

THE SESSION WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE ROSECRANCE JACKSON CENTER LOCATED AT 3500 W. 4TH STREET FROM NOON UNTIL 1:30 P.M.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE SESSION’S GOAL IS TO ENHANCE ACCESS TO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES AND IMPROVE OUTCOMES FOR ALL IOWANS.