REYNOLDS SAYS G-O-P IS UNITED IN SUPPORT OF TRUMP

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS IN MILWAUKEE ATTENDING THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION.

REYNOLDS, WHO ORIGINALLY SUPPORTED FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS IN HIS BID FOR THE G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION, SAYS REPUBLICANS HAVE UNITED TO SUPPORT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN HIS BID FOR A SECOND TERM IN OFFICE:

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAD A VERY GOOD WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DURING HIS FIRST TERM IN OFFICE, AND THAT SPURRED HER TO PUSH FORWARD WITH TAX REFORM BILLS IN IOWA:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS IOWA CANNOT ENDURE ANOTHER FOUR YEARS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S FEDERAL OVERREACH, OPEN BORDERS AND INFLATION:

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS PROUD OF STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD’S EFFORTS WITH OTHER STATES TO SUE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND PREVENT THAT OVERREACH.

THE GOVERNOR MADE HER COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S ‘OPEN LINE.”