FATAL CRASH NEAR YANKTON

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY MORNING NEAR YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 5:30 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 50, SEVEN MILES WEST OF YANKTON.

INVESTIGATORS SAY A 30-YEAR-OLD MAN DRIVING WESTBOUND SUFFERED FATAL INJURIES WHEN HE SWERVED TO GO AROUND A DEAD DEER LAYING IN HIS LANE AND LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE.

HE ENTERED THE EASTBOUND LANE AND COLLIDED WITH AN ONCOMING CAR, RESULTING IN BOTH VEHICLES ENDING UP IN THE SOUTH DITCH..

THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND CAR SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

BOTH WERE WEARING THEIR SEATBELTS AND BOTH WERE DRIVING CHEVY COBALTS.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.