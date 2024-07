DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE READING SET FOR LATHAM PARK

THIS SATURDAY THE ANNUAL READING OF THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE WILL TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY’S LATHAM PARK LOCATED JUST OFF MORNINGSIDE AVENUE ALONG SOUTH LEMON STREET.

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON SAYS SEVERAL PEOPLE WILL READ THE FOUNDING DOCUMENT OF OUR COUNTRY AS IT WAS PRESENTED TO CITIZENS BACK IN 1776:

HENDERSON SAYS THE NON-PARTISAN EVENT WILL HAVE SEVERAL PEOPLE READING THE DECLARATION:

THE PROGRAM WILL BEGIN AT 5:30 PM, AND LIKELY FINISH BY 7 P.M.