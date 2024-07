WINNEBAGO TRIBE TO HOST 158TH HOMECOMING POW WOW

THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA IS PREPARING TO HOST ITS 158TH ANNUAL POWWOW.

THE CELEBRATION WILL BE HELD JULY 25-28 AT VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARK IN WINNEBAGO.

THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF CHIEF LITTLE PRIEST AND THE POWWOW IS THE LONGEST RUNNING HOMECOMING CELEBRATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

IN THE SUMMER OF 1866, UPON THE RETURN OF THE WINNEBAGO VETERANS, A HOMECOMING FESTIVAL WAS HELD.

SHORTLY THEREAFTER, CHIEF LITTLE PRIEST DIED OF WOUNDS HE RECEIVED IN ARMY SERVICE.

THE YEAR FOLLOWING HIS DEATH, LITTLE PRIEST’S SERVICE FLAG WAS RAISED AS A SYMBOL OF THE TRIBE’S ALLEGIANCE TO THEIR COUNTRY.

THE CEREMONY REMAINS AN IMPORTANT PART OF EACH CELEBRATION.

LATER THE GATHERINGS BECAME KNOWN AS THE ANNUAL POWWOW AND THIS YEAR WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT IS DONATING $200,000 TO THE TRIBE’S POWWOW.

THE ANNUAL WINNEBAGO HOMECOMING CELEBRATION IS NOW A MULTI-DAY EVENT THAT FEATURES FOOD AND ARTS AND CRAFT VENDORS, A WILDERNESS WALK/RUN, NATIVE DANCE AND DRUM CONTESTANTS FROM VARIOUS PARTS OF THE UNITED STATES AND A GRAND ENTRY EVERY DAY DURING THE CELEBRATION.

VISIT THE TRIBE’S WEBSITE TO FIND OUT MORE: http://WWW.WINNEBAGOTRIBE.COM

Photo courtesy Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

