SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE 5 CASES OF ARSON

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SERIES OF ARSON INCIDENTS IN TOWN OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS IN THE MIDTOWN AREA.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE FIRST FIRE WAS REPORTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING:

THE SECOND ONE CAME IN A SHORT TIME LATER:

GILL SAYS LATER THAT NIGHT, THREE MORE FIRES ALSO DEEMED ARSON WERE CALLED IN AT 711 9TH ST AT 10:11PM. ONE AT 612 9TH STREET AT 10:48PM AND TO A DUMP STYLE TRAILER AT 905 JACKSON STREET A FEW MOMENTS LATER.

THE FIRE MARSHALL AND POLICE ARSON INVESTIGATORS ARE HOPING TO FIND SURVEILANCE VIDEO OF THE FIRES:

PLEASE CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE AT (712)279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT (712)258-TIPS.

File photo