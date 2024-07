A HAWARDEN, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT MONDAY AFTERNOON IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 76-YEAR-OLD CHARLES MCMILLAN WAS HEADED WESTBOUND ON 390TH STREET AROUND 1:45 PM WHEN HIS PICKUP TRUCK CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND ENTERED A DITCH.

MCMILLAN WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT AND WAS TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

HIS CONDITION HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.