AIR MUSEUM TO HOST FLIGHT 232 REMEMBRANCE

THIS FRIDAY IS THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION WILL HOST AN OPEN HOUSE TO HONOR THE MEMORY OF THE 112 VICTIMS WHO DIED IN THE CRASH AS WELL AS THE MORE THAN 180 SURVIVORS AND THE SIOUXLAND FIRST RESPONDERS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS WHO AIDED THE VICTIMS.

AIR MUSEUM BOARD MEMBER PAM MICKELSON SAYS SPECIAL ACTIVITIES ARE PLANNED FOR THE DAY:

SIMMONS IS PRESENTING HIS RESEARCH THROUGH THE EYES OF UNITED 232 FLIGHT ATTENDANT SUSAN WHITE AND HER INTERACTION WITH THE PILOT, THE LATE CAPTAIN AL HAYNES, AND OTHER CREW MEMBERS AND PASSENGERS:

THERE WILL ALSO BE A WALK TO THE RENEWED 232 GARDEN.

EVEN 35 YEARS LATER, THE MUSEUM GETS WEEKLY VISITORS TO SEE THE EXHIBIT CREATED DURING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY AND SEE THE RUNWAY AREA.

IT’S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR A NEW GENERATION OF SIOUXLANDERS TO HEAR THE DETAILS ABOUT THAT JULY 19, 1989 DAY WHERE OUR LOCAL HEROES WERE CALLED TO HELP.

THE OPEN HOUSE TAKES PLACE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. AT THE AIR MUSEUM LOCATED AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT.