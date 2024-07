OHIO SENATOR VANCE PICKED AS TRUMP RUNNING MATE

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CHOSE OHIO SENATOR J.D. VANCE TO BE HIS RUNNING MATE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT MONDAY AFTERNOON AT THE G-O-P CONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE.

DON KASS, CHAIRMAN OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPUBLICANS, LIKES THE SELECTION:

KASS SAYS VANCE WAS ONE OF HIS TOP PICKS TO GET THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION FROM TRUMP:

VANCE WOULD BE THE FIRST U.S. MARINE TO EVER SERVE AS VICE PRESIDENT IF ELECTED.

HE GRADUATED FROM OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY IN TWO YEARS, SUMMA CUM LAUDE, AND IS A YALE LAW SCHOOL GRADUATE, WHERE HE WAS EDITOR OF THE YALE LAW JOURNAL, AND PRESIDENT OF THE YALE LAW VETERANS ASSOCIATION.

VANCE’S BOOK, “HILLBILLY ELEGY,” BECAME A MAJOR BEST SELLER AND MOVIE, AS IT CHAMPIONED THE HARDWORKING MEN AND WOMEN OF OUR COUNTRY.

