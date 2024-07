KAUFMANN NOMINATES TRUMP AT GOP CONVENTION

THE IOWA DELEGATES AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION CAST THEIR VOTES FOR DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT MONDAY AT THE G-OP CONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN WAS CHOSEN TO KICK OFF THE PROCESS WITH A NOMINATING SPEECH.

NOMINATE1 OC………GREAT AGAIN (CROWD FADE) :28

KAUFMANN SAYS THE NATION HAS SEEN BETTER DAYS AND TRUMP WILL BLAZE A BRIGHTER FUTURE.

NOMINATE2 OC….KEPT HIS WORD. :08

KAUFMANN GOT A HUGE RESPONSE FROM THE CROWD WHEN HE ANNOUNCED TRUMP’S NOMINATION:

NOMINATE3 OC………UNITED STATES (CROWD FADE) :13

KAUFMANN HAD STATED SATURDAY A FEW HOURS AFTER THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP THAT HIS SPEECH WAS WRITTEN LAST WEEK — AND HE WASN’T CHANGING IT.

IOWA WAS THEN THE FIRST STATE CALLED UPON DURING THE ROLL CALL OF ALL STATE DELGATES, AND KAUFMANN MENTIONED A FAMOUS IOWAN IN HIS ANNOUNCEMENT:

NOMINATE4 OC… CROWD FADES SFX :18

TRUMP WAS THEN OFFICIALLY APPROVED BY THE OTHER STATES AS THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT.

Radio Iowa