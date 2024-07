IT’S RIVER-CADE WEEK IN SIOUX CITY

THE 61ST ANNUAL RIVER-CADE PARADE WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY EVENING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE PARADE BEGINS PROMPTLY AT 6:30PM AT 3RD AND COURT, TRAVELS DOWN 3RD STREET TO PIERCE STREET, THEN DOWN PIERCE STREET TO THE LONG LINES REC CENTER.

THAT’S WHERE THE DAIRY QUEEN ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND SMILE CONTEST FINALS WILL TAKE PLACE FOLLOWING THE PARADE FROM AROUND 7PM UNTIL 9PM.

OTHER RIVER-CADE EVENTS THIS WEEK INCLUDE OPEN MIC NIGHT THURSDAY AT 7PM IN VANGARDE ARTS AT 416 PIERCE STREET AND A DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERT FRIDAY EVENING AT 6:30PM ON THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM LAWN.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON THE COOK PARK SKATEBOARD TOURNAMENT TAKES PLACE STARTING AT 1 PM AND JIM’S LOUNGE HOSTS A VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY ON STONE AVENUE AT 2PM.

River-Cade photo