INTERNET IMPROVEMENTS PLANNED FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA BROADBAND FIBER OPTIC PROJECT, LOCATED ON THE WINNEBAGO RESERVATION AND THE COMMUNITIES OF EMERSON, HOMER, AND WAKEFIELD IN THURSTON COUNTY ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT.

THE PURPOSE OF THE PROJECT IS TO CONNECT UNSERVED AND UNDERSERVED TRIBAL HOUSEHOLDS, BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS AND MEDICAL FACILITIES TO RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE HIGH-SPEED INTERNET.

THE PROPOSED PROJECT CONSISTS OF INTERNET FIBER TO BE PLACED BELOW THE CHANNEL GRADE AND FLOODPLAIN WIDTH OF CROSSINGS UNDER THE MISSOURI RIVER IN THOSE AREAS.

THE PROJECT WOULD PROVIDE QUALIFIED BROADBAND SERVICE TO APPROXIMATELY 600 UNSERVED NATIVE AMERICAN HOUSEHOLDS, 40 UNSERVED NATIVE AMERICAN BUSINESSES, AND 16 TRIBAL ANCHOR INSTITUTIONS.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES A RATE STABILIZATION PROGRAM TO ALLEVIATE THE BURDEN FELT MOST HEAVILY BY THOSE IN POVERTY AND TO PREVENT DISCONNECTION OF SERVICE.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED ALTERATION.

THE REFERENCE NUMBER FOR THE PROJECT IS 408-NWO-2024-0011. IT IS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AT:

https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll15/id/6164