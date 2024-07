FORMER LEMARS SPECIAL OPS AIR FORCE MEMBER WITNESSED TRUMP SHOOTING

A RETIRED U.S. AIR FORCE SPECIAL OPERATIONS MEMBER WHO LIVED IN LE MARS, IOWA WAS A FEW FEET AWAY FROM FOMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WHEN THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP TOOK PLACE SATURDAY IN BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA.

JIM TRUEMPER WAS SEATED IN THE BLEACHERS JUST BEHIND THE PODIUM WHERE TRUMP SPOKE:

HE SAW THE PRESIDENT QUICKLY GO DOWN AFTER BEING STRUCK IN THE EAR BY ONE OF THOSE SHOTS:

TRUEMPER WAS ALSO NOT FAR AWAY FROM THE PENNSYLVANIA FIREFIGHTER WHO WAS KILLED BY ONE OF THOSE SHOTS:

TRUEMPER SAYS HE AND THE CROWD AROUND THE FORMER PRESIDENT IMMEDIATELY THOUGHT THE WORST WHEN TRUMP DROPPED TO THE FLOOR:

THE FORMER SPECIAL OPERATIONS AIRMAN SAYS THERE ARE DEFINITELY SECURITY QUESTIONS THAT NEED TO BE ANSWERED IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE SHOOTING:

TRUEMPER SAYS THE SHOOTING WILL NOT STOP HIM FROM ATTENDING FUTURE POLITICAL RALLIES.

HE NOW LIVES IN HIS HOMETOWN PITTSBURGH AREA FOLLOWING HIS RETIREMENT FROM THE AIR FORCE.

Photo from Trump campaign